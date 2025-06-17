Expand / Collapse search

25K attend Major League Cricket in Oakland

Published  June 17, 2025 8:45am PDT
OAKLAND, Calif. - Organizers say it was a successful opening weekend for Major League Cricket at the Oakland Coliseum.

More than 25,000 fans attended the opening.

And according to the MLC, no other sport has ever welcomed so many fans for an opening weekend of sports in the Bay Area.

The opening match last Thursday featurned the San Francisco Unicorns with star batter Finn Allen smashing several league records.

The Oakland Coliseum will host three more games this week before the league moves to Texas.

