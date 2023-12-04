27 residents displaced in Santa Rosa apartment complex fire

article

27 residents from nine apartment units were displaced in a fire, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department on Monday.

The two-alarm structure fire at 1146 4th Street was first reported at 11:20 a.m. Residents from the 2nd and 3rd floor were impacted from fire damage, water damage, and a compromised electrical service in the attic above the fire unit of origin.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims of the fire.

The fire saw a response of seven engines, two ladder trucks, a three chief officers and several fire investigators are assigned to this case.

