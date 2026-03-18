27,000 square foot Goodwill coming to this Bay Area city

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The Brief Goodwill of San Francisco Bay announced on Wednesday the opening of a new retail store on April 16. The store will reportedly be 27,000 square-feet, which will include more space for donations and processing. The new location is the first of several planned for the region in the coming years.



Goodwill of San Francisco Bay on Wednesday announced the opening of a sprawling new retail store, scheduled for April 16.

The 27,000-square-foot location will be located at 1500 Oliver Road in Fairfield. The store will be the first of several new Goodwill SF locations planned for the community in 2026, and the first of dozens planned for the next few years.

"This is an exciting time for Goodwill in the Bay Area," Tim O’Neal, President and CEO of Goodwill of the San Francisco Bay said in a press release. " This store and donation center is the beginning of the new look and feel for Goodwill stores in the Bay Area. We invite everyone to come out and celebrate with us."

By the numbers:

The Oliver Road location will be the first brick-and-mortar example of Goodwill SF Bay’s plan for stores that will have nearly four times the square footage of current Goodwill stores in the region, which will include more space to process donations and a more convenient drop-off experience.

Goodwill plans to celebrate the opening of the new location on April 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will start at 8:45, ahead of the store’s doors opening at 9:00 a.m.

The first 150 people inside the store will receive a $5 Goodwill gift card. Throughout the store’s opening weekend, guests that bring a donation during regular business hours will receive a $5-off coupon on a purchase of $10 or more.

Dig deeper:

Goodwill of the San Francisco Bay is a nonprofit organization with locations across Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco and Solano Counties.

The organization closed multiple Bay Area retail locations in early 2025, including stores in Oakland and San Francisco.

Those closures resulted in the termination of 90 employees: 72 from the location on 30th Street in Oakland and 18 from the location on Post Street in San Francisco.

A release from the company at the time stated the closures were part of a planned adjustment to help make operations more efficient.