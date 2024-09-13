3.4 earthquake shakes up South Bay

A 3.4 earthquake rocked some parts of the South Bay, reaching a 3.4 on the Ritcher scale.

The earthquake struck around 3:15 p.m., with its epicenter a little under 4 miles east-northeast of East Foothills and 9 miles east-northeast of San Jose, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake comes just a day after a largely-felt earthquake struck Southern California near Malibu. That earthquake reached 4.7 on the Ritcher scale and was felt as far north as Bakersfield, according to reports.

It's unclear if there's been significant damage in either earthquake.