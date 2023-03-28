3.5 magnitude quake hits near Pacifica

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck near Pacifica on Tuesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The minor quake was reported just after 6 a.m. and followed by two quakes with magnitudes of 2.6, the USGS reported.

BART followed earthquake protocol by stopping trains temporarily to check the tracks.

There were no immediate reports of injury. But it did startle people throughout the Bay Area.

Tanya Schevitz of Pacifica said she awoke to a "Boom!" Andrea Clarkson, also of Pacifica, thought a tree fell on her house.

Sarah Gaeta of Menlo Park said she was just about to get out of bed when she felt the items on her nightstand rattle.

Others felt the earthquake as far away as Hayward, Burlingame, San Bruno, Daly City, San Francisco and San Jose.