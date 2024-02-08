3 arrested after multiple thefts at Apple store in Emeryville

Police have arrested three people, including a 22-year-old Berkeley man seen in a viral video, on a variety of burglary charges after the Apple store in Emeryville was hit multiple times in the last three weeks.

Emeryville police booked Tyler Mims on Wednesday on three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, three counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft and three counts of organized retail theft.

Online jail records also show he was being held in connection with corporal injury to a spouse and child cruelty allegations.

Bail was set at $810,000.

Two others were arrested as well, but Emeryville police did not identify them.

Police singled out Mims because he was captured on a now-viral video snatching dozens of iPhones from their ports with a police car parked right outside Emeryville's Apple store in broad daylight on Tuesday.

He was seen dressed in all black with red shoes, ripping the $1,000 phones from their tethers and shoving them down their pants as onlookers steered clear of their path.

The first Apple store theft in the series was reported on Jan. 19.

Then on Monday, a suspect took 50 iPhones worth about $50,000 from the Apple store about 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, an onlooker took a video of a suspect stealing phones as an Emeryville police car sat in front of the store.

In a statement, police said at the time, there were no officers in the area and the patrol car was unoccupied. Police did not explain, however, where the officer was at the time.

Then on Wednesday, Emeryville police began working with Berkeley police and the CHP to arrest Mims and two others following a theft at an Apple store in Berkeley earlier that morning.

Anyone with information regarding thefts associated with the Apple Store in Emeryville is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700 or e-mail at investigations@emeryville.org.