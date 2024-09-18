3 arrested after San Jose machete attack

San Jose police have arrested three men who were caught on surveillance video kicking, punching and stabbing another man with a machete.

Juan Ramirez, 43, of San Jose; Eddie Herena, 41, of Martinez; and Raul Moreno, 43, of San Jose were booked this month on attempted murder charges stemming from a violent beat-down in the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue on June 27 just before 10 p.m.

The man who they were beating up suffered stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, police said.

Video surveillance released by police shows three men attacking the man, who tries to avoid the beatdown by curling up in a ball on the sidewalk.

The exact motive for the attack is unknown. Police only said that the man had gotten into an "altercation" earlier in the day with "three unknown male suspects."

At a news conference Wednesday, police said the three suspects knew each other and had no prior contact with the man they were seen beating up until they got into the fight. What it was about isn't known.

Detectives began investigating and ended up identifying the trio of suspects.

On Sept. 10, police found and arrested Herena in Martinez. They learned that Herena was convicted for a 2005 San Jose homicide and was released from prison in 2018.

Police arrested Ramirez the same day in San Jose, and arrested Moreno on Sept. 11 in San Jose, police said.

Jail records show that there is no bail for the suspects and they are due in court on Sept. 24.

Efforts to determine if they had attorneys were not immediately successful.

"These suspects sought out their victim and knew they wanted to take a life,"Acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said in a statement. "Violent criminals have no place in our community."