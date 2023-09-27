3 arrested in East Oakland casino bust

article

Three people were arrested Tuesday after a bust at an illegal casino in East Oakland, authorities said.

Officers served a search warrant at an illicit gambling establishment in the 900 block of 77th Avenue. Inside is where officers recovered a rifle, shotgun, handgun, and illegal gambling machines, the Oakland Police Department said in a news release.

Officers also located evidence connected to a recent homicide in Oakland, police said. They did not provide information on when the homicide occurred or the circumstances.

Three people were arrested for outstanding warrants during the bust. Their names were not released.