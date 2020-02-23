3 arrested in Larkspur after woman reports attempted car burglary

Three people were arrested on a variety of charges Friday in Larkspur after a woman reported that three subjects had unsuccessfully tried to enter her car while she was sitting inside, the Central Marin Police Authority said.

The woman said she was in her car in the parking lot of a Larkspur gymnasium when the attempted entry was made and she gave police a description of the three and the silver Toyota Prius they used to depart.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description that contained three subjects and was pulling into the driveway of a home in an adjacent neighborhood.

A check showed that the driver, 29-year-old Victor Miranda of Pittsburg is a convicted felon, and that the car had been reported stolen. The car also had a license plate stolen from another vehicle.

Passenger Michelle Rivas, 24, of Benicia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two warrants.

Rear passenger Marissa Serafino, 43, of Larkspur, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The three were booked at the Marin County Jail.