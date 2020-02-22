3 dead, 18 injured after bus rolls over on 15 Freeway in San Diego County

Three people have died and several others were injured after a bus rolled over on the 15 freeway in San Diego County.

The North County Fire Protection District says 18 patients have been transported to the hospital, three died on scene. The accident happened Saturday morning on the southbound 15 freeway, just south of Highway 76.

Officials say all patients have been extricated from the bus and taken to the hospital.

The accident has caused major delays on the 15 freeway, as traffic has been backed up for miles.

This is a developing story

