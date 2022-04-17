3 dead, 2 injured in Stockton shootings

Three people were killed and two were injured Friday night in Stockton in two separate shootings, 19 minutes apart, police said.

Officers responded at 11:18 p.m. to the 300 block of Coventry Drive and found four shooting victims, ages 26, 27, 29, and 32. The 26-year-old and the 27-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two men were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: San Bruno police arrest woman in hit-and-run, assault of officer

No arrests have been made, and a motive has not been found, according to police.

Officers responded to a second shooting at 11:37 p.m. in the 700 block of West Eighth Street.

SEE ALSO: California teen found alive in Utah nearly 3 years after disappearance

A 30-year-old man who had been shot several times was found dead.

Advertisement

No motive or suspect information has been found, police said.