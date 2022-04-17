San Bruno police arrest woman in hit-and-run, assault of officer

San Bruno police apprehended a 22-year-old Millbrae woman for allegedly assaulting an officer while being arrested for a hit-and-run accident.

The incident happened Saturday around 9:11 p.m. near the 200 block of East Angus Avenue.

Photo provided by San Bruno Police Department.

Police said a witness provided a vehicle description and license plate number of the hit-and-run, and they located the suspect's disabled vehicle nearby.

SEE ALSO: Richmond teen found dead from apparent gunshot wound inside vehicle in Livermore, police say

They determined the woman had been driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, according to a Facebook post by police.

During the arrest, police said the woman assaulted the female officer.

Police did not provide the name of the woman arrested for three felonies: driving under the influence, hit-and-run and battery on a police officer.

SEE ALSO: California teen found alive in Utah nearly 3 years after disappearance

She was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Advertisement

No information was given as to injuries suffered by the officer or the suspect.