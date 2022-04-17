San Bruno police arrest woman in hit-and-run, assault of officer
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - San Bruno police apprehended a 22-year-old Millbrae woman for allegedly assaulting an officer while being arrested for a hit-and-run accident.
The incident happened Saturday around 9:11 p.m. near the 200 block of East Angus Avenue.
Photo provided by San Bruno Police Department.
Police said a witness provided a vehicle description and license plate number of the hit-and-run, and they located the suspect's disabled vehicle nearby.
They determined the woman had been driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, according to a Facebook post by police.
During the arrest, police said the woman assaulted the female officer.
Police did not provide the name of the woman arrested for three felonies: driving under the influence, hit-and-run and battery on a police officer.
She was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
No information was given as to injuries suffered by the officer or the suspect.