3 dead after Amtrak train collides with car near Brentwood

Three people are dead after an Amtrak train collided with a car Sunday afternoon near Brentwood.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Orwood Road and Bixler Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The vehicle, a four-door sedan, came to a rest about 60 feet away from the train tracks where it was hit. At least two bodies were seen lying on a gravel embankment, about 25 feet from the vehicle, according to The Press.

The five-car Amtrak passenger train could be seen stopped about a quarter-mile from the site of the crash. Officials said there were 80 passengers on the train at the time of the collision, but none were injured.

There were at least three reported fatalities, according to emergency officials.

The crash is under investigation and further details will be provided.