3 die in North Bay crash involving 2 pickups: CHP

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The Brief Three people died near Dixon in a crash involving two pickups. A witness told the CHP that the driver of the red GMC seemed to be "overtaking other vehicles at a high rate of speed" when they crossed into opposing traffic and collided head-on with the gray Ram. The CHP shared photos showing Dixon firefighters working to extricate bodies from both trucks.



Three people died early Friday morning in a two-car crash in Solano County involving a red GMC pickup, who witnesses say was driving fast and crossed into opposing traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three killed

What we know:

The CHP said that the driver and the passenger in the pickup were killed about 6:35 a.m. on State Route 113 just north of Hay Road near Dixon. The driver of a gray Ram pickup also died.

A witness told the CHP that the driver of the red GMC seemed to be "overtaking other vehicles at a high rate of speed" when they crossed into opposing traffic and collided head-on with the gray Ram.

The CHP shared photos showing Dixon firefighters working to extricate bodies from both trucks.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what prompted the driver of the GMC to drive in such a manner.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

State Route 113 was closed in both directions in the area of the collision. Traffic was being diverted at Hay Road and Fry Road.

Three people in two pickups died near Dixon in Solano County. July 31, 2026 Photo: CHP Solano