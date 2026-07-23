Independent film depicting ICE activity being shot in Santa Rosa

The Brief Santa Rosa residents were advised that a staged immigration enforcement scene on Thursday evening was part of a movie filming and not a real law enforcement action. Written and directed by local filmmaker Hassan Mageye, "The Silence We Flee" focuses on a Ugandan woman navigating immigration, ICE, and deportations. The independent feature is filming across Sonoma and Lake counties before production moves to Uganda.



Santa Rosa residents were widely advised ahead of time that a staged immigration enforcement action on Thursday evening was strictly part of a feature film shoot requiring local road closures and traffic detours.

What we know:

The approved scene is part of the independent feature film "The Silence We Flee," written and directed by Hassan Mageye, a multi-award-winning, Ugandan-born Santa Rosa resident.

The film centers on a Ugandan woman dealing with deportation, federal immigration enforcement, and her personal plight both in the United States and Africa.

Movie about social justice

"I'm known and I love to do movies about social justice," Mageye said. "So, this is one of the movies that really highlights what is happening in societies. It's about migration. It's about ICE. It's about politics in Africa. So we want to highlight that to the world."

Production on the movie is underway in several Sonoma and Lake County locations before filming transitions to Uganda.

Ugandan-born Los Angeles resident Nisha Kalema, a multi-award-winning actress, producer, and writer, plays the lead character—a role she says she deeply cherishes.

"As an actress, there are certain roles that are bigger than just acting," Kalema said. "I carry a voice. You can't watch a mother do to someone's child being snatched. Be that person; to represent that person. Be that voice for that person."

Actor Patrick Mujuuka plays the antagonist, building his character from real-world observations and lived experiences beyond the written script.

"Some of the things we've seen, some of them we've heard about, some of them we've read and some of them we have experienced," Mujuuka said.

Film's authentic quality

Mageye emphasized that the personal backgrounds of the cast and crew bring a unique authenticity to the project.

"This is a story of immigrants, told by immigrants," Mageye said. "So, I think we are the better people to tell this story because we know where we're coming from, and we know what is happening and how it's been happening."

What's next:

Given its timely commentary on worldwide political issues, the production aims to become a festival favorite at events such as Sundance, Mill Valley, and Cannes.