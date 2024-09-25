3 goats stolen from Santa Rosa home: sheriff

article

The Sonoma County Sheriff is hoping to find the woman caught on surveillance camera allegedly stealing three goats from a Santa Rosa home.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff said the goats were taken on Sept. 17 from their home in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue at about 3 p.m.

The sheriff shared photos of a woman who wore a pink shirt and burgundy pants who was caught on camera at the home.

The sheriff identified the goats as Nacho, a large La Mancha goat weighing 200 pounds; Chili, a Kiko goat weighing 50 pounds; and Atlas, a Kinder goat weighing about 11 pounds.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or knows where the goats are located, should call Detective Williams at 707-565-1312.

This case is being investigated by Property Crimes detectives and the Rural Crimes Task Force, which specializes in agricultural crimes such as livestock theft, crop destruction, and equipment theft.