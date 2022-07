Muni service in San Francisco as interrupted Friday morning, when a truck crashed into a bus near the panhandle by Golden Gate Park.

Citizen App video shows a white pickup truck slammed into the side of a Muni bus at Haight and Cole streets.

The fire department says three people were injured about 4:30 a.m.

The only bus running in that area is the N-Owl overnight bus.

Muni was not immediately available for comment.