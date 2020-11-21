3 men arrested in East Palo Alto on weapons, robbery charges

article

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies and San Jose police detectives arrested three men on a variety of weapons and robbery charges this week.

The arrests on Monday were made after a months-long investigation into the suspects' alleged possession of high-powered rifles and high-capacity magazines, according to sheriff's officials.

During the investigation, detectives learned that one suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez, was wanted by San Jose police for his alleged involvement in several armed robberies in the Bay Area.

Sheriff's and police detectives worked together to track the suspects to a home in the 1400 Block of Camelia Drive in East Palo Alto, where Rodriguez was arrested along with 26-year-old Ramon Godinez Avila and 23-year-old Guillermo Vargas Anguiano, sheriff's officials said.

Rodriguez is facing charges related to the alleged robbery while the other two men face a variety of weapons charges, including possession of an assault rifle and altering a firearm serial number, according to sheriff's officials.

They also face one count of child endangerment because detectives allegedly found loaded weapons within reach of a toddler who lives at the home.

Advertisement

During the arrests, detectives found four assault rifles, three handguns, several large-capacity magazines, a bulletproof vest, narcotics and ammunition, sheriff's officials said.