3 men killed in Oakland shootings, collision

Two shootings and a related collision in Oakland on Friday evening left three men dead, including a bicyclist.

The violence unfolded around 7:15 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong characterized them as two shootings. In the first incident, one man was killed. In the second, a driver was mortally wounded and a cyclist was killed when the driver's out-of-control car ran him over, police said.

"Again, another senseless violence in our city," Armstrong told reporters. "Obviously so tragic to lose three people in one incident."

The East Bay Times reported that the two shootings were connected. Friends of the first man killed fired back at the shooter, striking him as he drove away, the newspaper said. Then, the man riding a bike was struck by the car.

A witness told KTVU that one of the men killed was a restaurant owner in his 30s, but the victims' identities have not been identified.

Police did not release information about potential suspects.