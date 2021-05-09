3 men suspected in Rohnert Park catalytic converter thefts arrested

article

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested three Oakland men suspected of stealing catalytic converters early Friday from cars in Rohnert Park.

Shortly after 1 a.m., an Uber driver reported that three suspects were stealing a catalytic converter from a Prius in the 200 block of Golf Course Drive, the sheriff's office said on social media.

The suspects left in a black four-door Lexus, the driver told authorities. When a deputy arrived, the suspects' car was spotted leaving a business. The deputy pulled over the Lexus and after an investigation, found that a second Prius also had its catalytic converter stolen.

Deputies arrested the suspects, 25-year-old Cristian DelToro-Magallon, 23-year-old Jaime Pena and 28-year-old Luis DelToro, on suspicion of grand theft, vandalism, conspiracy and vehicle tampering.

The suspects were booked into Sonoma County Jail.