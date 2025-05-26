3-month-old dies, leading to arrests of 2 women in Monterey County

article

The Brief An investigation is underway into the death of a 3-month-old who was at a home day care in Monterey County. Two women were arrested and are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. Investigators said the women were operating an unlicensed day care service.



A mother and daughter have been arrested following the death of a three-month-old infant who was at a home day care, which the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said was operating without a license.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to a home on Hillcrest Road in the community of Royal Oaks on Saturday morning.

Not conscious, not breathing

"The reporting party stated the patient was a three-month-old infant that was not conscious and not breathing," sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Emergency crews initiated lifesaving efforts and rushed the baby to a hospital, but the baby did not survive, sheriff's officials said.

Unlicensed day care

On Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said that the home they were called to was being used as a day care, but investigators said it was not licensed to operate as one.

Officials also said that detectives learned the business was taking in as many as "30 children of various ages at a time."

SEE ALSO: Mom says twins were abused by teacher at Pittsburg KinderCare

Mother, daughter arrested

Based on their findings, the sheriff’s office said detectives arrested the two operators of the day care: 62-year-old Maria Marquez and her daughter, 35-year-old Johanna Marquez.

The women were booked on charges of involuntary manslaughter, felony child endangerment, and operating a child day care facility without a license.

The mother and daughter were each placed on a bond of $50,000.

A search of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office in-custody log did not turn up Maria Marquez's name on Monday. It did show Johanna Marquez as being in custody.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the infant's cause of death.

Officials said that the investigation was active and ongoing.

They urged anyone with information related to the case to contact the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

The Source Information for this story came from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and a search of the agency's in-custody log.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.