Mom says twins were abused by teacher at Pittsburg KinderCare

An East Bay mother sounded the alarm about alleged abuse at a daycare facility where she says her children were physically harmed.

Abuse allegations

Raychelle Jeffryes told the Pittsburg City Council on Monday that her 5-year-old twins were abused by a teacher at KinderCare.

Jeffryes said her daughter came home last month and reported that a teacher grabbed her by the arm, shoved her into a chair and pushed her into a table. Her son said the same teacher also grabbed his arm and yelled at him.

Jeffryes also alleged that the daycare employee had been involved in similar incidents at other KinderCare locations.

"Yet instead of removing her, they transferred her around and allowed more children to be harmed. Since I came forward, other families have bravely spoken out and confirmed that their children were also hurt under her care," she said.

Employee on leave

KinderCare has placed the teacher on administrative leave while investigating the allegations.

A spokesperson for KinderCare said the safety of children is the company’s top priority.

"We take these matters seriously, and as soon as we were made aware of the concerns, we reported them to state licensing last week. We also began conducting our own internal investigation. The teacher in question is not currently working at any of our centers and is on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. We will take any and all appropriate action upon conclusion of the investigations," the spokesperson said.