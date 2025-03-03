3 more traffic deaths reported in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three more traffic deaths have been reported in San Jose, police announced on Monday: Two were drivers and one was a pedestrian.
Those deaths are:
- A pedestrian was killed on Sunday at about 2 a.m. near Park Lane and South White Road. Police said the driver of a 2005 gray Buick SUV struck the man, who was in the middle of the street and not in the crosswalk. The driver remained on scene and cooperated.
- On Feb. 18, the driver of a 2021 white Infiniti sedan was speeding on Almaden Expressway when he lost control and sideswiped a 2015 blue Ford coupe, police said. The Infiniti driver then swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a Hyundai. The Infiniti driver was taken to the hospital and ended up dying on Saturday, police said.
- On Feb. 15, a driver veered off Story Road at Kollmar Drive and then struck a tree. He was taken to the hospital, but ended up dying on Feb. 26. The coroner notified police that he had died on Monday.
So far this year, there has been six deadly traffic deaths in San Jose.