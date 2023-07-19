3 new Bay Area restaurants pick up Michelin stars

One of the California Culinary World's biggest nights was hosted in the Bay Area on Tuesday, and for the first time in Oakland.

Only six new Michelin stars were awarded to restaurants statewide during the ceremony at the Chabot Space and Science Center, and three Bay Area restaurants were among them.

The new Michelin one star restaurants include:

Aphotic (San Francisco; Seafood)

Auro (Calistoga; Contemporary cuisine)

Chez Noir (Carmel-By-The-Sea; Contemporary cuisine)

Heritage (Long Beach; Californian cuisine)

Nari (San Francisco; Thai cuisine)

Valle (Oceanside; Mexican cuisine)



"It's exciting," said Pim Techamuanvivit, who picked up a star for her restaurant, Nari, in San Francisco.

It's her second time making The list the after her restaurant, Kin Khao, took home a star in 2015.

"I try not to think about whether or not we’re going to get a star and also, I don’t think that’s a way to get a star," she said. "We try to cook as delicious food as we know how and try to make it as good an experience for our guests, and then we go from there."

The event was also a big night for Oakland.

"This is the Oscars of the food scene," said Peter Gamez, CEO of Visit Oakland. "It really kind of solidifies our culinary power that Oakland has in the country."

A who’s-who of the restaurant world filled the Chabot Space and Science Center. Among them, James Syhabout, the chef of Oakland’s Michelin two-star Commis.

"This is very, very surreal, to see everyone here at Chabot Science Center. I’ve been coming here since I was in elementary school. Fast forward they’re holding Michelin star events here," Syhabout said.

The restaurant, was first awarded a Michelin star back in 2016, an experience Syhabout says he’ll never forget.

"It’s like time to exhale a little bit," he said. "You work so hard, sacrifice so much to achieve, not just the award, a certain level of cooking and dining experience. To be recognized on such a global scale is such an important and great feeling, not just for the chef, but for the entire team."