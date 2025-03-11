3 Oakland Chevron stations burglarized 15 minutes apart

The Brief Three Chevron stations were burglarized in Oakland, and they were all owned by the same company. Oakland police are investigating the burglaries, which each happened about 15 minutes apart. Authorities have not said whether it was a coincidence that the locations were owned by the same company or if that was a factor in the burglaries.



Several Chevron gas stations in Oakland were burglarized early Tuesday morning, and all were owned by the same company.

Burglaries occurred 15 minutes apart

What we know:

The first burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. at a Chevron station in the 3500 block of Lakeshore Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress and arrived to find evidence of a break-in, with several suspects and cars fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the suspects appeared to have used a car to ram into the gas station’s convenience store to gain entry before fleeing when officers arrived.

Featured article

About 15 minutes later, at 3:45 a.m., another Chevron station in the 4100 block of Redwood Road was hit in a similar manner. A vehicle was used to plow into the building, allowing suspects to enter. The suspects fled as officers arrived.

At 4 a.m., officers were alerted to yet another burglary at a Chevron station in the 5600 block of Moraga Avenue. Authorities said the suspects used a car to break into the store, stole items, and then fled in a vehicle.

Surveillance video from one of the burglaries showed a maroon Lexus sedan reversing into a Chevron convenience store, with at least four suspects in hoodies entering and rummaging through the store.

Same owner

All three gas stations are owned by Ken Betts Inc., which operates several Chevron stations, auto shops, and car washes in Oakland.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether it was a coincidence that the locations were owned by the same company or if that was a factor in the burglaries.

Officials also have not confirmed whether anything was stolen in the first two incidents or if the same suspects were involved in all three burglaries.

Omar Rathod, general manager of the burglarized Chevron stations, said some gas pumps are now inoperable, affecting business operations.

"This is crazy. We’ve been hit so many times now, it’s like a routine," Rathod said.

He speculates that the burglars were looking for a safe inside the convenience stores. He said that the locations do not carry cash.