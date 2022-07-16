1 dead, 2 injured in Livermore bowling alley shooting, police say

Livermore police said three victims were struck in a shooting at a bowling alley Sunday evening.

A fight broke out at Granada Bowl around 6 p.m. and officials said one of the patrons pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.

At least 3 people were shot during the incident. A 28-year-old man died, and 2 others were injured, according to police.

Police said they are following leads to find the suspect.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene, as they heard people screaming.

One witness said there were a bunch of kids attending an 8-year-old birthday party inside the bowling alley during the shooting. One little girl was found in a nearby garage taking shelter, the witness said.

The condition of the injured victims has not been released.

The scene is still active, and authorities will be providing updates.