Mountain View police officer shot, suspect at large

An officer from the Mountain View Police Department was injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a patrol officer pulled over a car at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane when a person inside the vehicle shot at the officer, police said.

According to authorities, the officer suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The officer did not return fire, and the suspect allegedly fled the area.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer has not been identified but is expected to make a full recovery.

A short time after the shooting, the suspect crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled from the crash scene on foot, according to police.

A large-scale perimeter search is happening in the downtown area to identify and apprehend the suspected shooter, according to authorities.

Several neighboring agencies are assisting in the search for the suspect.

Police did not give a description of the suspect. This is an active investigation.