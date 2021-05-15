Expand / Collapse search

'They were all shooting at each other': 3 men, reportedly including rapper Lil Reese, in gunfight

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
FOX 32 Chicago
811beea7-Lil Reese article

CHICAGO - Three people, reportedly including rapper Lil Reese, were shot Saturday morning on Chicago's Near North Side.

The men were "all shooting at each other" on West Grand Avenue.

TMZ reported that one of the men was rapper Lil Reese, 28.

The man reported to be Lil Reese was grazed in the thigh and hospitalized in fair condition. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and was in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was hospitalized in good condition after being shot twice in the leg.

Four people have been shot dead and 17 others wounded in Chicago so far this weekend. One of the shooting victims was a two-year-old girl.

