San Jose marks International Migrants Day with calls for protection

Across the nation and in the Bay Area, communities on Thursday observed International Migrants Day.

Focus shifts to immigration enforcement under Trump admin

What we know:

The day was established by the United Nations to encourage greater acceptance of migration. This year, however, the focus largely centered on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions.

Advocates hold Posada in San Jose

Local perspective:

In San Jose, immigration advocates marked the day with a Posada, visiting various government buildings to ask for symbolic "shelter" from immigration enforcement.

The Posada began at the Santa Clara County Main Jail before moving to the county government center. A Posada is a traditional Catholic celebration, mainly in Mexico and Central America, commemorating Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem.

This year, organizers said the shelter they seek is from the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

"We will boldly resist the darkness. We will courageously challenge those who hold darkness over our communities and over our families who are not able to gather because of fear — because of deportation," said Father Jon Pedigo of People Acting in Community Together, or PACT.

Concerns for children and families

What they're saying:

At a rally before the Posada, speakers described the real impact immigration actions are having on local communities, especially on children.

Maria Blaze, a youth fellow with the Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN), said young people constantly fear separation.

"Somewhere in the back of their minds was the fear of a knock at the door —the fear that one day, when they came home from school, they would not see their parents," Blaze said.

She recounted visiting a school where most children already knew what must be on a lawful ICE warrant.

Organizers also said rapid response groups have been confronted by ICE.

"Arresting our responders literally just for recording their activities," said Engels Garcia, with the group Human Agenda, which is a member of the Santa Clara County rapid response network.

Legal rights and rising fraud

Dig deeper:

Speakers stressed knowing legal rights and the importance of qualified representation.

Veteran immigration attorney Richard Hobbs said he is seeing a growing number of immigrants defrauded by people claiming to provide legal services.

"Fraud from attorneys who are willing to sign a contract and not complete the work; fraud in the sense that attorneys do not know the law and they are misguiding people; and fraud from ‘notarios’ who are taking people’s money without knowing the law," Hobbs said.

Local leaders call for more support

San Jose District 5 Councilmember Peter Ortiz said that in 2026, he will advocate for the city to allocate an additional $500,000 toward immigrant services.

"Immigrants are not a talking point. They are our neighbors, our small business owners, and our local families. And, in reality, they are the backbone of our city of San Jose," Ortiz said.

White House announces removal numbers

Big picture view:

Earlier this week, the White House announced it has removed 2.5 million undocumented immigrants from the United States so far during President Trump’s second term.