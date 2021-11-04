3 rain systems moving through the Bay Area

After a record-setting rainy October, November doesn't look too bad either.

Meteorologist Steve Paulson said three weather systems are moving across the Bay Area, dropping much-needed rain drops throughout the parched region.

Morning rain on Thursday should clear up by afternoon; Saturday should see light rain or drizzle, and the next system will return on Tuesday, with cooler temps.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

None of the systems are expected to be like last month's atmospheric river, which flooded streets in Berkeley and Santa Rosa, evacuated residents in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, and inundated the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland.

