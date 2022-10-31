3 rescued after car lands on its roof in Castro Valley, officials say

article

Alameda County Fire officials said they rescued three people from an overturned car early Saturday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Mattox Road and Foothill Boulevard in Castro Valley, officials said in a tweet.

The car had landed on its roof, officials said, and they were able to get all three occupants out.

ALSO: CHP hopes community can help ID driver in hit-and-run involving 6-year-old boy

In the photo released by officials, caution tape covers a large iron gate above the mangled car.

Officials did not say what caused the crash or whether any of the occupants were injured.