Expand / Collapse search

3 rescued after car lands on its roof in Castro Valley, officials say

By KTVU staff
Published 
Castro Valley
KTVU FOX 2
article

Three people were rescued Saturday after their car overturned near Mattox Road and Foothill Boulevard in Castro Valley, according to Alameda County Fire officials.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire officials said they rescued three people from an overturned car early Saturday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Mattox Road and Foothill Boulevard in Castro Valley, officials said in a tweet.

The car had landed on its roof, officials said, and they were able to get all three occupants out. 

ALSO: CHP hopes community can help ID driver in hit-and-run involving 6-year-old boy

In the photo released by officials, caution tape covers a large iron gate above the mangled car. 

Officials did not say what caused the crash or whether any of the occupants were injured. 