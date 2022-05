Police are investigating a shooting that wounded three people in Vallejo on Monday night.

Gunshots rang out around 8:27 p.m. on the 200 block of Avian Drive, police said.

"At least three victims were found," police said.

The condition of the victims was not released nor was any information about their identities.

Police did not provide a description of any potential suspects/

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.