3 small arson fires set near Oakland school causes some damage

Three small debris fires were intentionally set on Wednesday evening when at least one of them reached the side of a school building, Oakland firefighters said.

The flames traveled up the school building at 69th Avenue and International Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. through the outside wall and roof, firefighters said.

Fire crews entered the building and put out the fire by 9 p.m., the department said.

At the Oakland Unified school board meeting, an announcement was made about the fire department putting out the blaze quickly.

The district did say the school would be open on Thursday.