3 teens arrested in connection to series of armed robberies

Police have arrested three teenage suspects in the September armed robbery of a Shell gas station in San Mateo, officials said Friday.

A 19-year-old San Mateo resident, a 19-year-old Oakland resident and a 17-year-old San Jose resident, all young men, were arrested Oct. 21 on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, according to San Mateo police.

The suspects in the San Mateo robbery were allegedly responsible for eight known armed robberies in multiple counties, according to San Mateo police.

The North Central Regional SWAT Team, San Mateo Police Department and other regional law enforcement agencies simultaneously served three search and arrest warrants in Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties to make the arrest.

The robbery took place at the Shell station on South Norfolk Street in San Mateo. A suspect brandishing a handgun demanded money from the cash register and fled with the money, police said.