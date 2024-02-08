Grammy Award-winning Bay Area producer revamps 49ers anthem ahead of Super Bowl

A 49ers super fan who is also a three-time, Grammy award-winning music producer worked his music magic to try to help his beloved team win a 6th Super Bowl.

Narada Michael Walden revamped an anthem he produced almost 40 years ago named "We're the 49ers" in hopes of inspiring the team to score a big win on Sunday.

The 49er Faithful composed the new anthem at Tarpan, his recording studio in San Rafael.

Walden said the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions inspired him to give the Niners a musical boost.

"When they miraculously won that game, I said okay, let me see what I can do to give energy for the Super Bowl," said Walden.

He wrote the original "We're the 49ers" in 1984 before the team went on to win Super Bowl XVIII. It was the 49ers second Super Bowl victory.



"This music is a higher power. It can really help get things to victory," said Walden.

Walden showed a KTVU crew the original track on tape that \ he keeps inside a vault.

He said 49ers great Ronnie Lott inspired him and sang the original song.



In the new 2024 version, Walden gave shoutdouts to current players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Brock Purdy.

Walden enlisted the help of his wife and three children for the chorus.

He said all the good vibes from creating and recording great music in his studio with legends such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Aretha Franklin will be positive energy passed on to the 49ers.

His new 49ers anthem can be found under his name Narada Michael Walden on YouTube.

"May the best man win. But I know if our team plays well, it's going to be a hell of a party," said Walden.

He is calling on all 49ers fans to listen to the anthem and sing along with it, all to bring good luck to the team so they can win their 6th Super Bowl.

