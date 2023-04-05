3 UC Davis students die in 6-car crash in California's Central Valley: CHP

Three UC Davis students died early Saturday in a Central Valley crash, according to California Highway Patrol and the university.

The 6-car chain reaction crash on Highway 99 near Manteca is believed to have been caused by a drunk driver who also died in the crash. CHP said that driver drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a U-Haul then slamming into the Subaru carrying the three students going the other way.

The University Chancellor gave the names of the students that died in a statement and said staff and students are devastated.

Minkyu Geon of Hong Kong was a junior majoring in electrical engineering.

Margarette Guinto Ventura of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was a sophomore majoring in biological sciences.

Codi Orland Mateo of Pasco, Washington, was a senior majoring in neurobiology, physiology and behavior.

Photos from the scene show the car they were traveling in completely crushed.

The students were all pronounced dead at the scene.