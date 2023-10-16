3 vehicles destroyed in Daly City fire that spread to home's garage

article

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Daly City Monday evening after flames from a burning vehicle had spread to the home's garage, officials say.

North County Fire Authority says crews responded to the residential fire at 817 Gellert Boulveard shortly after 7 p.m.

Officials said arriving crews saw a vehicle parked in the driveway was on fire and that flames had spread to the garage of the two-story, single family household.

Firefighters ensured the occupants of the home were safely evacuated.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was most likely accidental and caused by a leaking fuel line that leaked combustible fluid on the engine of the older-model vehicle. The combustion likely happened upon ignition.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

The home suffered moderate damage and three vehicles were destroyed.

Fire officials said six fire companies, two chief officers and one investigator responded to the blaze. Crews remained on hand for two-and-a half hours to clean up and monitor the fire.

Two people who lived in the home were displaced, but have made arrangements to stay with relatives.

There were no injuries from this fire.