'30 million strong': Warriors make record with Dub Nation followers

article

The Golden State Warriors just became the first North American sports franchise to reach 30 million followers on Instagram.

The social media feat was announced this week with "a special shout out to the guy that wears No. 30."

A photo of Steph Curry with a jersey reading FOLLOWERS 30M was shared on Instagram to mark the milestone. The post thanked Dub Nation, saying they have the best fans in the world.

"Celebrate it with back to back titles," wrote one fan.

"Now win game 6 I can’t sleep," wrote another.

Tonight, Game 6 will tip off against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Warriors need a win to stave off elimination. It's possible if they show up with the same amount of determination and grit as they did in Game 5 where they beat the Lakers with a solid 15-point margin.

ALSO: Stephen Curry, Warriors stave off elimination, force Game 6 by beating Lakers 121-106

But Game 5 was at the Chase Center, and tonight's game is in Los Angeles.

The Warriors have demonstrated their ability to thrive in situations like this many times before, and Dub Nation shows up for it.