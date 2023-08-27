30-year-old man killed near Antioch BART station, police investigating

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed near the Antioch BART station early Sunday morning, Antioch police said in a press release.

Around 1:51 a.m. Antioch police received calls about shots fired near the 400 block of west 2nd Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Life saving measures were performed by officers and paramedics on scene. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," APD said in a statement.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Duffy at 925-779-6884 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441.