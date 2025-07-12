300 kids show up at Brentwood malls; fights, arrests ensue

article

More than 300 young people showed up in Brentwood on Friday afternoon, where fights ensued, businesses were ransacked and some of the teens ran in and out of traffic, police said.

Brentwood police said in the end, four children were arrested for various misdemeanor violations and a fifth was arrested for battery on a police officer.

In a Facebook post, police said more than 300 juveniles showed up at about 3:30 p.m. at the Sand Creek Crossing and Streets of Brentwood shopping centers, both on San Creek Road.

Many of the teens came in ride-car cars and "other means of transportation from outside the area."

Police said several of the teens "became unruly."

Police said physical fights erupted, some teens entered stores and knocked items off the shelves and others ran across Sand Creek Road.

Police started issuing dispersal orders, telling everyone to leave the property.

Other police from Oakley, the sheriff's office and the California Highway Patrol showed up to help. At one point, police pulled out their guns because they were told one of the drivers had a weapon, but that turned out not to be true, Brentwood police said.

In the end, no one was injured.

Anyone with information or related videos is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911.