31-year-old woman dies at Redwood City jail

A 31-year-old woman died Monday at the Maple Street Correctional Center early Monday morning, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced.

At about 6 a.m., deputies were notified that the woman was having some kind of medical emergency inside the general population pod where she was housed, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies had provided a "routine safety check a short time prior," the sheriff's office said, without being specific about the time..

Deputies tried to save her, along with medical staff and paramedics, but she died at the Redwood City jail, according to sheriff's officials.

Her cause of death has not been released and neither has her name.