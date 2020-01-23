38-year-old man shot by Foster City police after stabbing officer

A 38-year-old man was shot by police after stabbing an officer during the serving of a search warrant in Foster City on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The man, whose name isn't yet being released, was shot after officers went to the Eaves apartment complex on Marlin Avenue around 6 p.m. to serve a search and arrest warrant in a felony sex offenses investigation.

Officers knocked and gave notice at the apartment, then went inside and found the man armed with a knife in the bathroom, police said.

The suspect stabbed one of the officers, but the officer's protective gear prevented injury. Officers then "used multiple force options," including a Taser stun gun and firearm, police said.

The suspect suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting will be investigated by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, while Foster City police will continue to investigate the suspect's alleged criminal actions, police said.