$3K worth of Bath & Body Works candles stolen from Vallejo store

Two people were arrested in Vallejo after allegedly stuffing more than $3,000 worth of Bath & Body Works candles into duffel bags and fleeing, authorities said.

The candle heist

What we know:

It happened Saturday at the Bath & Body Works store on the 100 block of Plaza Drive.

Witnesses told police four suspects entered the store carrying backpacks and duffel bags, loaded them with merchandise, and took off in a black Nissan sedan.

Thanks to detailed witness descriptions, officers located the Nissan parked on the 1300 block of North Camino Alto.

When officers approached, the four people inside ran. Two were detained, while the others got away by running into a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the Nissan had been reported stolen out of Oakland.

126 candles recovered

Dig deeper:

When officers searched the car, they found 126 stolen candles valued at $3,300. The merchandise was packed in backpacks, duffel bags, and even a store basket allegedly taken during the theft.

One of the suspects arrested was a juvenile who was cited and released to his parents.

Kamil Cassius, 18, was booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges, including grand theft, conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.

The car was towed as recovered stolen property, and the owner was notified.