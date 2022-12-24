4.1 earthquake rattles Northern California

article

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve morning.

According to USGS, the quake struck about 5 miles east of Hydesville, California and 6.5 miles southwest of Rio Dell, California.

Rio Dell was the epicenter of a deadly earthquake just days ago on Dec. 20.

The 6.4 magnitude quake killed two people and left a number of others injured.

There has not been any injuries or damage reported from Saturday's earthquake.

This is a developing story. KTVU will update it when new information is made available.