4.5 earthquake rattles the East Bay, residents report spilled sauce, fallen mirrors

The US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.5 earthquake north of Walnut Creek Monday night, the largest quake to hit the Bay Area in five years.

Scientists described it as lengthy and rolling motion, but no significant damage has been reported despite people feeling it througout the nine-county region at 10:33 p.m.

"I've lived here all my life," Karen Chreston of Walnut Creek said. "My bed was rocking. It was scary as hell."

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck the same area 10 minutes earlier.

Calls stretching from Colma to Crocket flooded the the KTVU newsroom about the temblor's epicenter about .62 miles southeast of Pleasant Hill. For a short time, BART suspended service to check on the tracks, but all was OK. The Martinez refinery shut down multiple units and there was a "flaring" event because of the earthquake, though no evacuations were necessary, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

People shared pictures of spilled tabasco sauce, fallen mirrors and products that fell off a shelf at a Pleasant Hill Target. The shaking was felt as far away as Tahoe.

Products fall off a shelf at a Target in the East Bay after a 4.5M earthquake. Oct. 14, 2019

Some callers said their entire family ran outside the house.

A viewer who lives near Santa Rosa said their dog was freaked out.

Some shared on social media that they wouldn't be able to get back to sleep.