4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California

News
KTVU FOX 2
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Northern California. 

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked part of Northern California on Saturday afternoon. 

The quake's epicenter was located offshore about 30 miles southwest of Eureka, and about one and a half miles below the surface.

So far, no damage or injuries have been reported. 

According to the National Weather Service, there is no tsunami warning in effect as a result of the earthquake. 