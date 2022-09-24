4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked part of Northern California on Saturday afternoon.
The quake's epicenter was located offshore about 30 miles southwest of Eureka, and about one and a half miles below the surface.
So far, no damage or injuries have been reported.
According to the National Weather Service, there is no tsunami warning in effect as a result of the earthquake.