4 found dead in San Mateo home, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ San Mateo police were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children found in a home on Alameda de las Pulgas on February 12, 2024.

San Mateo police are investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found inside a home Monday morning, officials said.

Police found one adult male, one adult woman and two children "with obvious signs of death" in a residence on Alameda de las Pulgas around 9:13 a.m., police said.

Officials did not explain the relationship between the victims or say how they died.

Police were summoned there to perform a welfare check, but did not explain why.

They also said there is no danger to the public.