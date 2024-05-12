4 minors arrested for armed robbery in Vallejo

Four minors are now in custody after Vallejo police caught them following an armed robbery. Vallejo police found this unserialized, loaded gun after locating the suspects.

The theft happened on Tennessee Street near Amador Street. Four boys had opened the cash register after threatening and striking a worker.

They stole money, which included a tracker. Police used this to find the group and a fifth driver who abandoned their car on Marshall Way.

Which is where k-9 units helped find the boys in their hiding spots.

