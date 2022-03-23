California $400 gas rebate: Newsom proposes debit cards for drivers, free public transit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a proposal Wednesday to help Californians battling some of the highest gas prices in the U.S., including $400 rebates to all drivers in the state, as well as a plan to make public transit temporarily free.

Under the proposed $11 billion relief package, $9 billion will go to rebates for registered drivers. Drivers will be eligible for $400 per vehicle, up to two vehicles per person. The rebate will come in the form of $400 debit card issued to all registered vehicle owners.

"We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine," Newsom said in a press release. "But this package is also focused on protecting people from volatile gas prices, and advancing clean transportation."

Another $2 billion will go towards other things such as free public transportation free for three months; a pause on inflation adjustments to gas and diesel excise tax rates; and incentives to prioritize biking and walking projects throughout the state, to name a few.

When will it be available?

The governor's team says it plans to meet with state legislators in the coming days to hash out the details. Once approved, California drivers could see payments as early as July. Eligibility will be based on vehicle registration, not tax records, according to the governor's office, and will not have an income cap.



