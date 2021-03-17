49ers and Trent Williams agree to record deal, according to repots

article

San Francisco 49ers fans and quarterbacks can rest a lot easier.

It may have taken a bit longer than expected, but the 49ers have reportedly agreed with star left tackle, Trent Williams, on a blockbuster deal on the first official day of the free agency period.

Williams' agent told ESPN and the NFL Network that the deal is for 6 years worth $138 million, with $55.1 million guaranteed.

The eight-time Pro Bowler will receive a $30.1 million signing bonus.

Williams, 32, becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Although Williams hinted he would re-sign with the 49ers, the team had to reportedly fend off teams, such as the Kansas CIty Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears to bring him back

The 49ers are shoring up their offensive line, as they are also expected to sign free agent center Alex Mack.

He played at Cal and on Kyle Shanahan-coached teams in Cleveland and Atlanta.